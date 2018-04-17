SDA Round 1 – Ae Forest

Subscribe
Ae is a staple venue of the Scottish DH and Enduro scenes - granted it's been raced for over 20 years now - but new faces, new course variations and ...Read More
Winters in the Northumberland are long - forget the idea of the industrialised, hard lived ex pit villages of the south of the county, which are undoubtedly a battle to ...Read More
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKKk0RvDflk 3 riders, 2 filmers, 6 bikes. Lots of good times. That's pretty much how I'd describe the DWClub supported riders . Are we a team? Not really. Team suggests sporting ...Read More
Whatever happened to ice cold razzing the woods?Read More
Another phantom poem was delivered to Descent-World hq last night. We heard the letterbox flap, bit when we went to see who it was the street was empty, filled only ...Read More
Swan Hunter. The Ouseburn. Jimmy Nail. These aren't things that the young folk of the "Toon" will resonate with these days - indeed, the Quayside is a much more trendy ...Read More
365 riders take on an one day, blind race held in the city of Perth.Read More
A last minute gasp to make the summit of Ben Lomond ends in failure and a night time descent......Read More
Young, fast, stylish and not scared of putting it on the line. Louise Ferguson is our latest "Scottish talent" interviewee this week.Read More
What an end of season send off at SDA Champs and Rd 5. It does't get much better than this - racing at its absolute best.Read More
Jamie Edmondson is arguably the fastest and brightest star of Scottish DH riding in the male age group categories. He's setting times that can match the Elite riders of the ...Read More