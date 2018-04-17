by Tommy Wilkinson 17 April 2018
Race Coverage , Stories

SDA Round 1 – Ae Forest

Ae is a staple venue of the Scottish DH and Enduro scenes - granted it's been raced for over 20 years now - but new faces, new course variations and ...

by Tommy Wilkinson 12 April 2018
Stories

Hoonmasters – Dustin’ off the cobwebs

  Winters in the Northumberland are long - forget the idea of the industrialised, hard lived ex pit villages of the south of the county, which are undoubtedly a battle to ...

by Tommy Wilkinson 14 February 2018
Stories

Building our new Bergamont Encore Elite bikes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKKk0RvDflk 3 riders, 2 filmers, 6 bikes. Lots of good times. That's pretty much how I'd describe the DWClub supported riders . Are we a team? Not really. Team suggests sporting ...

by Tommy Wilkinson 8 December 2017
Stories

Interference : A short with Ryan Middleton

by Tommy Wilkinson 20 November 2017
Stories

Letters from the Editor – What happened to winter racing?

Whatever happened to ice cold razzing the woods?

by Tommy Wilkinson 17 November 2017
Stories

The phantom poet returns….

Another phantom poem was delivered to Descent-World hq last night. We heard the letterbox flap, bit when we went to see who it was the street was empty, filled only ...

by Tommy Wilkinson 3 November 2017
Stories

Skinny Mick: Fog on the tyne

Swan Hunter. The Ouseburn. Jimmy Nail. These aren't things that the young folk of the "Toon" will resonate with these days - indeed, the Quayside is a much more trendy ...

by Tommy Wilkinson 23 October 2017
Stories

Perth Fair City Enduro.

365 riders take on an one day, blind race held in the city of Perth.

by Tommy Wilkinson 13 October 2017
Stories

James Shirley – Ben Lomond and The evening chase.

A last minute gasp to make the summit of Ben Lomond ends in failure and a night time descent......

by Tommy Wilkinson 12 October 2017
Stories

Joe Barnes at Home

by Tommy Wilkinson 18 September 2017
Stories

Scottish talent: Louise Ferguson

Young, fast, stylish and not scared of putting it on the line. Louise Ferguson is our latest "Scottish talent" interviewee this week.

by Tommy Wilkinson 11 September 2017
Stories

SDA Round 5 and Scottish DH Champs – Fort William

What an end of season send off at SDA Champs and Rd 5. It does't get much better than this - racing at its absolute best.

by Tommy Wilkinson 21 August 2017
Stories

Scottish Talent: Jamie Edmondson

Jamie Edmondson is arguably the fastest and brightest star of Scottish DH riding in the male age group categories. He's setting times that can match the Elite riders of the ...

